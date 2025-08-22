Illegal online gambling investigation closed

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google After a nearly one-month-long investigation into the illegal online gambling case related to Casino du Liban, Mount Lebanon investigative judge, Tarek Bou Nassar, referred the file last week to the prosecutor general at the Baabda Court of Appeal, Sami Sader, to get his opinion before drafting the indictment.The illegal gambling case came to the spotlight on June 18, when State Security agents raided the Casino du Liban premises in Maameltein (Kesrouan), seizing servers and computers. An investigation by the prosecutor’s office for financial crimes, then temporarily headed by Dora al-Khazen, found that Onlive Support Services (OSS), the company tasked in 2022 by Casino du Liban with managing online gaming platform Betarabia, allowed branches to open in several parts of Lebanon, in violation of the terms of the contract that prohibit...

After a nearly one-month-long investigation into the illegal online gambling case related to Casino du Liban, Mount Lebanon investigative judge, Tarek Bou Nassar, referred the file last week to the prosecutor general at the Baabda Court of Appeal, Sami Sader, to get his opinion before drafting the indictment.The illegal gambling case came to the spotlight on June 18, when State Security agents raided the Casino du Liban premises in Maameltein (Kesrouan), seizing servers and computers. An investigation by the prosecutor’s office for financial crimes, then temporarily headed by Dora al-Khazen, found that Onlive Support Services (OSS), the company tasked in 2022 by Casino du Liban with managing online gaming platform Betarabia, allowed branches to open in several parts of Lebanon, in violation of the terms of the contract that prohibit...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in