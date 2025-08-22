Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CASINO DU LIBAN

Illegal online gambling investigation closed

Judge Tarek Bou Nassar referred the case to the prosecutor at the Baabda Court of Appeal for review as a preliminary step before issuing the indictment.

L'OLJ / By Claude ASSAF, 22 August 2025 13:42

Casino du Liban. Photo courtesy of the owner.

After a nearly one-month-long investigation into the illegal online gambling case related to Casino du Liban, Mount Lebanon investigative judge, Tarek Bou Nassar, referred the file last week to the prosecutor general at the Baabda Court of Appeal, Sami Sader, to get his opinion before drafting the indictment.The illegal gambling case came to the spotlight on June 18, when State Security agents raided the Casino du Liban premises in Maameltein (Kesrouan), seizing servers and computers. An investigation by the prosecutor’s office for financial crimes, then temporarily headed by Dora al-Khazen, found that Onlive Support Services (OSS), the company tasked in 2022 by Casino du Liban with managing online gaming platform Betarabia, allowed branches to open in several parts of Lebanon, in violation of the terms of the contract that prohibit...
