INTERVIEW

Without taking action against Israel, "it is extremely difficult for the EU to remain credible"

James Moran, the European Union's ambassador to Egypt from 2012 to 2016, weighs in on whether Brussels might move towards sanctioning Israel.

By Tatiana KROTOFF, 22 August 2025 13:12

Lire cet article en Français
The foreign ministers of the EU discuss Ukraine during the extended Weimar talks at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in Paris, on February 12, 2025. (Credit: Christophe/AFP)

Will the European Union finally sanction Israel? The question has resurfaced since Tel Aviv announced on Wednesday its new military offensive to seize Gaza City, alongside final approval of the highly controversial "E1" settlement project in the West Bank.In June, the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas, put forward a list of ten possible measures in response to Israel’s violation of the EU-Israel Association Agreement citing its failure to respect human rights in Gaza. Yet no action was taken, despite the 27 foreign ministers stating their readiness to "act if Israel does not respect its commitments."As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly announces that his army would control Gaza even if Hamas agrees to a cease-fire, many are questioning the Europeans’ position. James Moran, EU ambassador to Egypt from 2012 to...
