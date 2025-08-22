Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NORTH LEBANON

Fire destroys two homes in Beddawi, no injuries reported


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 22 August 2025 12:32

Fire destroys two homes in Beddawi, no injuries reported

Civil Defense teams working on Aug. 22 2025 to extinguish the fire that broke out in the Beddawi area in northern Lebanon. (Courtesy of Michel Hallak/ L'Orient Today

A fire believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit destroyed two homes in Beddawi’s Haret al-Tanak neighborhood Friday morning, causing major material damage but no injuries, according to L’Orient Today’s correspondent in the north.

Civil Defense teams worked Friday morning to extinguish the fire. The flames spread and engulfed both homes, which were made of tin and wood, resulting in the complete destruction of their contents.

In June, a fire broke out in front of a used auto parts shop named Farat in the Beddawi area.

The fire burned four vans parked in front of the shop, along with some auto parts. Civil Defense crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Reporting contributed by Michel Hallak

