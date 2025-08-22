Video shows Syrian military convoy heading toward Lebanese border amid increased border activity

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights obtained a video showing a military convoy belonging to the Syrian Ministry of Defense as it passed along the Homs – Tartous highway near the village of “Arzouna” on Thursday.

The footage shows a convoy consisting of five heavy military vehicles, including tanks and armored vehicles, traveling west along the international road toward the Syrian-Lebanese border, the Syrian Observatory said.

"These movements come amid increased military and security activity in the border area in recent weeks, with speculation suggesting that the reinforcements are part of efforts to fortify border positions and intensify military deployment along sensitive routes connecting Syria’s interior with Lebanon," the Syrian Observatory concluded.

Damascus is trying to advance relations with Lebanon, which Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa says remains a priority. He has expressed readiness to “develop, improve and activate” diplomatic ties between the two countries. For Syria, the key issue lies in resolving the dossier of Syrian detainees in Lebanon.

According to sources, a Syrian delegation composed of officials from the foreign affairs, interior, justice and intelligence ministries is expected in Lebanon next week to negotiate an agreement allowing their transfer. Damascus is also raising the issue of Lebanese detainees arrested for supporting the Syrian revolution, calling for their release.

The Lebanese Army has been heavily deployed at the border between the two countries after the fall of the regime, in an attempt to address issues related to the border's porosity, in the fight against smuggling and trafficking on Lebanon's northern and eastern borders.

In February and March, clashes linked to smuggling operations pitted Syrian security forces against Lebanese Shiite clan leaders living near the border. Since then, rumors have circulated several times of growing tension along the border and alleged talks Syrian troops attempting to cross into Lebanon, without any of these information being confirmed true.