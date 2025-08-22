Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Makhmour camp, a key PKK stronghold in Iraq, set for dismantling soon

The tripartite agreement — signed between Ankara, Baghdad and Erbil — calls for the complete evacuation of the refugee camp by September.

L'OLJ / By Tatiana KROTOFF, 22 August 2025 14:11

Makhmour camp, a key PKK stronghold in Iraq, set for dismantling soon

Iraqi soldiers on the outskirts of Makhmour, located 75 km from Mosul, on March 26. (Credit: Safin Hamed/AFP)

Only a few weeks remain before its dismantlement. Turkey, Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) reached an agreement in early August to evacuate the Makhmour refugee camp — a stronghold of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) — in northern Iraq by September, according to sources cited by Middle East Eye (MEE).Just days earlier, in a letter addressed to the camp’s 10,000 residents and read aloud by the Council of Martyrs’ Families, PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan urged his followers to accept the evacuation without resistance. The appeal followed his May 12 announcement that the armed group would dissolve after months of negotiations with the Turkish government, which designates the PKK as a terrorist organization. More on the topic Turkey: Kurds' gains after PKK dissolution Öcalan acknowledged Makhmour’s historic role in the...
