Disarmament of Palestinian camps to begin today

With a two-month delay, the disarmament of Palestinian camps in Lebanon is set to begin. On Thursday evening, the Lebanese Army is expected to enter the Burj al-Barajneh camp, located in the southern suburbs of Beirut, to launch the mission, a source in the Defense Ministry confirmed to L'Orient-Le Jour.

The Cabinet had planned to start the project before June but was unable to implement it due to a lack of cooperation from some Palestinian factions, particularly Hamas.

The green light was finally given after a three-day visit earlier this week by Yasser Abbas, son of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, leading to an agreement with Lebanese authorities on the issue.

Abbas, who was scheduled to leave Beirut on Thursday, met with several Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. “The meetings resulted in an agreement on the plan to be implemented,” said a source close to the Palestine Liberation Organization, without elaborating.

According to Ambassador Ramez Demashkieh, head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, the decision regarding Burj al-Barajneh has been made and the mission is set to begin “imminently.” The task is expected to be facilitated by the camp’s demographics, as it mainly hosts PLO factions, including Abbas’s Fatah, which has supported the process for months.

The operation to collect weapons in the camp is expected to last two to three weeks and proceed without major difficulties, Demashkieh said. He noted it would set a precedent for army access to other camps, which would be more challenging due to Hamas’s stronger influence.

Sources said neither Hamas nor Hezbollah has been consulted. Hezbollah already opposes the government’s plan to disarm it by the end of the year.

The next steps will likely concern camps south of the Litani River — al-Bass and Rashidieh — which are slated for disarmament in line with U.N. Resolution 1701. The Rashidieh camp, where Hamas is active, is expected to pose particular challenges, as it has been used repeatedly to launch rockets at Israel.

Given this, the mission in the camps controlled by Hamas and Islamic Jihad — both allies of the Hezbollah — will not be easy. Although these two Islamic groups have repeatedly stated their intention to respect Lebanese sovereignty, they are likely to obstruct the government’s efforts. This could be especially true in the Ain al-Hilweh camp near Saida, where the situation is far more delicate. As the largest camp in Lebanon with fragile balances, several opposing factions coexist there alongside Islamist splinter groups that only Hamas can approach.

Speaking to L’Orient Today, Sheikh Maher Hammoud, known to be close to Hezbollah and familiar with Ain al-Hilweh, said, “The government’s decision to proceed with disarmament is merely formal. It is impossible for the army to enter Ain al-Hilweh camp — at least not before political dialogue and prior guarantees are secured.”

General Sobhi Abou Arab, commander of the Palestinian National Security Forces, told the al-Jadeed channel that the weapons in question were “illegal” and belonged to Shadi al-Far, a Fateh dissident arrested by the Lebanese Army. This contradicts the official version, with the army stating it is dismantling the entire arsenal in the Burj al-Barajneh camp, located near Hezbollah’s stronghold.

In any case, as Lebanon seeks concessions from Israel — particularly the withdrawal from southern Lebanon and a halt to strikes — while asserting to the international community its commitment to advancing the disarmament process, Thursday’s operation could mark another step forward.

