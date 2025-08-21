For the first time in 25 years, Damascus acknowledges having direct contacts with Israel

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Syria is now officially acknowledging it. A meeting between Assaad al-Shaibani, the Syrian foreign minister, and Ron Dermer, the Israeli minister for strategic affairs, took place Tuesday in Paris under American auspices, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). This type of exchange is nothing new, as several direct meetings between Syrian and Israeli officials — mostly denied by Damascus — have taken place in recent weeks in Paris, Baku and Abu Dhabi. But this is the first time in more than 25 years that a Syrian state media outlet has made official such a level of contact with Israel, breaking a taboo and marking a turning point in the transitional government's communication with Israel.These discussions come at a time of extreme tension in the province of Sweida, a month after a botched government operation to...

Syria is now officially acknowledging it. A meeting between Assaad al-Shaibani, the Syrian foreign minister, and Ron Dermer, the Israeli minister for strategic affairs, took place Tuesday in Paris under American auspices, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). This type of exchange is nothing new, as several direct meetings between Syrian and Israeli officials — mostly denied by Damascus — have taken place in recent weeks in Paris, Baku and Abu Dhabi. But this is the first time in more than 25 years that a Syrian state media outlet has made official such a level of contact with Israel, breaking a taboo and marking a turning point in the transitional government's communication with Israel.These discussions come at a time of extreme tension in the province of Sweida, a month after a botched government operation...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in