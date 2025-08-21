For the first time in 25 years, Damascus acknowledges having direct contacts with Israel

Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani during a meeting in Moscow on July 31, 2025. (Credit: AFP)
Syria is now officially acknowledging it. A meeting between Assaad al-Shaibani, the Syrian foreign minister, and Ron Dermer, the Israeli minister for strategic affairs, took place Tuesday in Paris under American auspices, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). This type of exchange is nothing new, as several direct meetings between Syrian and Israeli officials — mostly denied by Damascus — have taken place in recent weeks in Paris, Baku and Abu Dhabi. But this is the first time in more than 25 years that a Syrian state media outlet has made official such a level of contact with Israel, breaking a taboo and marking a turning point in the transitional government's communication with Israel.These discussions come at a time of extreme tension in the province of Sweida, a month after a botched government operation to...
