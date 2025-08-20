Operation 'Gideon's Chariots': 130,000 reservists called up to occupy Gaza, fighting expected to last 'until 2026' | LIVE

Gaza city occupation plan approved by Katz: What we know so far
— Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the army’s plan to seize and occupy Gaza City. The plan, initially presented by the army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir — who approved it earlier this week — will now be submitted to the Security Cabinet on Thursday for final approval.
— The operation is named “Gideon’s Chariots II,” a continuation of a previous offensive plan approved in May 2025.
— The plan includes the displacement of Gaza City residents to southern parts of the Strip.
— According to military officials cited by Haaretz, fighting is expected to continue “into 2026,” with up to 130,000 reservists called up. The Defense Ministry confirmed that 60,000 reservists have already been summoned, and the service period for currently deployed troops will be extended by about a month.
— Five army divisions, in addition to the existing Gaza Division, are expected to take part in the assault. Military sources say preliminary attacks and operations are already underway in the area.
— The stated goal is the “defeat of Hamas,” though no clear definition has been provided. Military officials estimate that two Hamas brigades remain active in Gaza City.
Gaza City operation: Israeli hostage families demand urgent meeting with army chief and defense minister
The Forum of Israeli Hostages and Missing Families has requested an urgent meeting with Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to secure guarantees for the safety of their loved ones ahead of the military's expanded operations in Gaza.
The demand comes as Katz approved the army’s plans for the operation known as "Gideon’s Chariots II." In a statement cited by Haaretz, the families urged officials to ensure the operation does not lead to “the murder of the six remaining hostages,” referencing the deaths of six captives in Rafah during a previous Israeli advance.
As Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved this morning the military plans for the occupation of Gaza — an operation named "Gideon’s Chariots II" — we invite you to revisit our earlier analysis on the significance behind the name chosen by the Israeli army for its Gaza campaign back in May.
That May 2025 plan already outlined the “conquest” of Gaza and supported a proposal aimed at organizing the “voluntary departure” of its residents.
Once dismissed as the obsession of a fringe group of religious extremists, the ambition to re-colonize Gaza has gained ground amid the ongoing war in the enclave—marking a major victory for Israel’s far-right settler movement. 👉 Read the full story here.
Iran warns Israel over new missile capabilities
Two days after Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref warned that a new war with Israel could break out “at any moment,” Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh issued a strong warning to Israel, saying Iran now possesses significantly more advanced ballistic missile capabilities than during the 12-day war in June.
“The missiles used during the 12-day war were developed by the Defense Ministry years ago. Today, however, we have built and deployed new missiles with far superior capabilities,” Nasirzadeh said, as reported by Tehran-based West Asia News Agency (WANA). “If the Zionist regime dares to launch another aggression, we will certainly use them,” he added.
Nasirzadeh also praised Iran’s military performance during the June conflict, despite what he called “some of the world’s most powerful Israeli defense systems” and extensive U.S. logistical, intelligence, and operational support for Israel.
Diplomatic meeting in Paris on Israel-Syria de-escalation
Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Chaibani met with an Israeli delegation in Paris to discuss de-escalation efforts, regional stability, and non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs, according to Syrian state media.
Australia defends PM after Netanyahu calls him 'weak'
Australia condemned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s harsh criticism of Australian PM Anthony Albanese, whom Netanyahu called a “weak politician who betrayed Israel.” Australia’s Interior Minister Tony Burke responded, saying strength “is not measured by how many people you can blow up or children you starve.” Tensions rose after Australia announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N.
New crisis between Netanyahu and Macron over antisemitism
Netanyahu accused French President Macron of “fueling antisemitism” by planning to recognize the Palestinian state. The Élysée called this claim “false and despicable” and promised a formal written response, reaffirming France’s commitment to protecting its Jewish citizens.
Israeli army kills Hamas commando officer linked to Oct. 7 attack
The Israeli army said it killed Mohammad Naef Abou Chamala, a Hamas commando involved in the failed Oct.7 attack on the Ma’aras military post — the only Israeli base not breached during the attack.
Israeli strikes and Gaza occupation plans amid cease-fire talks
Israeli strikes have killed at least 28 Palestinians since dawn, including seven near Nousseirat collecting food aid. Israel approved “Operation Gideon’s Chariots II,” a plan to occupy Gaza, calling up 60,000 reservists.
Hamas accepted a cease-fire proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators, but Israel demands the release of all hostages, rejecting a phased return plan.
Welcome to our live blog covering the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, with targeted strikes in Lebanon and developments in Iran and Syria.
Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to look out for today by reading our 👉Morning Brief
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of
$12.9 for your first year.