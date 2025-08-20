Operation 'Gideon's Chariots': 130,000 reservists called up to occupy Gaza, fighting expected to last 'until 2026' | LIVE

Gaza city occupation plan approved by Katz: What we know so far

— Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the army’s plan to seize and occupy Gaza City. The plan, initially presented by the army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir — who approved it earlier this week — will now be submitted to the Security Cabinet on Thursday for final approval.

— The operation is named “Gideon’s Chariots II,” a continuation of a previous offensive plan approved in May 2025.

— The plan includes the displacement of Gaza City residents to southern parts of the Strip.

— According to military officials cited by Haaretz, fighting is expected to continue “into 2026,” with up to 130,000 reservists called up. The Defense Ministry confirmed that 60,000 reservists have already been summoned, and the service period for currently deployed troops will be extended by about a month.

— Five army divisions, in addition to the existing Gaza Division, are expected to take part in the assault. Military sources say preliminary attacks and operations are already underway in the area.

— The stated goal is the “defeat of Hamas,” though no clear definition has been provided. Military officials estimate that two Hamas brigades remain active in Gaza City.