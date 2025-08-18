West Bank: Israel approves E1 settlement plan, its latest snub to the international community

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google It is beneath the hills of Ma’ale Adumim, an illegal settlement seven kilometers from Jerusalem, that Bezalel Smotrich intends to bury any prospect of a future Palestinian state. The Israeli finance minister, an extremist settler who is also responsible for overseeing civil affairs in the West Bank, announced on Thursday the preliminary approval of a plan to build 3,400 housing units by the Higher Planning Committee, the body responsible for continuing settlement in Area C. The new settlement would extend to the E-1 area, a 12.5 km² area between East Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim, interrupting the territorial continuity between Ramallah and Bethlehem. From our archives After Paris, can growing recognition of Palestine shift Israel’s stance? Smotrich announced his clear objective: to drive “the final nail in the coffin” of the...

