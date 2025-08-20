Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
'Ukraine does not, and should not, trust Putin'

Charles Kupchan, a professor of international relations at Georgetown University, reviews the outcome of the summit between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky and the EU in Washington.

L'OLJ / By Noura DOUKHI, 20 August 2025 09:30

U.S. President Donald Trump (left) alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting Monday at the White House in Washington. (Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP)

“After three years of deadlock, without any discussion and any change in circumstances, this is the first time there seems to be movement,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News. These optimistic remarks were made following Monday's meeting in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top European leaders. While no concrete commitment was made regarding security guarantees granted by the United States to Kyiv, Trump stated during the discussions that he had “started preparations” for a trilateral meeting with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents. While he previously rejected a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, through his foreign minister, said Tuesday morning that Russia “does not reject any format regarding Ukraine: neither bilateral...
“After three years of deadlock, without any discussion and any change in circumstances, this is the first time there seems to be movement,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News. These optimistic remarks were made following Monday's meeting in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top European leaders. While no concrete commitment was made regarding security guarantees granted by the United States to Kyiv, Trump stated during the discussions that he had “started preparations” for a trilateral meeting with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents. While he previously rejected a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin, through his foreign minister, said Tuesday morning that Russia “does not reject any format regarding Ukraine: neither...
