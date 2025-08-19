Damascus-Rojava: The specter of a new war in Syria

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Syria appears to be entering a critical phase. The regime of interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are negotiating under the threat of a confrontation that could redraw the balance in the northeast of the country.Recent clashes and the mobilization of forces along the contact lines show that the agreement reached last March, supposed to stabilize the situation, is built on fragile foundations and could collapse at any moment.This agreement resulted from a mix of local and regional interests after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The SDF sought to avoid escalation with Ankara while consolidating their territorial gains in the northeast, whereas Damascus aimed to neutralize the SDF to take control of the coast and the south. More about Syria and the region Security agreement with Turkey...

