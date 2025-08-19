Damascus-Rojava: The specter of a new war in Syria

The entry of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria in the Tabqa countryside. (Credit: Clara Hage/L'Orient-Le Jour)
Syria appears to be entering a critical phase. The regime of interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are negotiating under the threat of a confrontation that could redraw the balance in the northeast of the country.Recent clashes and the mobilization of forces along the contact lines show that the agreement reached last March, supposed to stabilize the situation, is built on fragile foundations and could collapse at any moment.This agreement resulted from a mix of local and regional interests after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The SDF sought to avoid escalation with Ankara while consolidating their territorial gains in the northeast, whereas Damascus aimed to neutralize the SDF to take control of the coast and the south. More about Syria and the region Security agreement with Turkey...
Syria appears to be entering a critical phase. The regime of interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are negotiating under the threat of a confrontation that could redraw the balance in the northeast of the country.Recent clashes and the mobilization of forces along the contact lines show that the agreement reached last March, supposed to stabilize the situation, is built on fragile foundations and could collapse at any moment.This agreement resulted from a mix of local and regional interests after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The SDF sought to avoid escalation with Ankara while consolidating their territorial gains in the northeast, whereas Damascus aimed to neutralize the SDF to take control of the coast and the south. More about Syria and the region Security agreement with Turkey...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.