Received by SSNP, Hezbollah delegation calls on government to reverse decision on weapons monopoly

A Hezbollah delegation, led by the vice president of the Political Council Mahmoud Comati and MP Amine Cherry, on Monday called on the government, following a meeting with the head of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) Rabih Banat, to reverse its decision to disarm the party.

At the end of the meeting, Messrs. Comati and Banat reaffirmed their commitment to the "army-people-resistance" triad. They called on the government "to reverse its seditious and explosive decision, which only aims to implement the American-Zionist agenda," reiterating the unity of the resistance forces in the face of a project aimed at destroying them. They rejected "all the talk that claims the battle targets a single community, when in reality it targets a strong Lebanon with all its assets intact." The participants also expressed their "confidence in the Lebanese Army," stating emphatically that "the army can in no case turn against its people."

These remarks come as President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated to American envoy Tom Barrack on Monday the state's decision to disarm Hezbollah, hand over its arsenal to the Lebanese Army and exercise the monopoly on weapons.