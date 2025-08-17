Is Sudan on its way to becoming a hub for captagon trafficking?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8 in Syria, whose regime was accused of running a narco-state at the helm of global captagon production, the spot has become up for grabs. Syrian authorities reportedly destroyed nearly 200 million pills discovered after the Assad clan’s collapse, compared to almost 300 million tablets seized in 2023, according to a World Bank report.While studies are still lacking on who has definitively taken over supply — especially to Gulf countries, the main consumers — an increasing number of reports point to new production centers in Sudan. A few laboratories were uncovered and dismantled by Khartoum before April 2023, when civil war erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The war, however, appears to have acted as a catalyst, particularly since Sudan borders the Red Sea across...

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8 in Syria, whose regime was accused of running a narco-state at the helm of global captagon production, the spot has become up for grabs. Syrian authorities reportedly destroyed nearly 200 million pills discovered after the Assad clan’s collapse, compared to almost 300 million tablets seized in 2023, according to a World Bank report.While studies are still lacking on who has definitively taken over supply — especially to Gulf countries, the main consumers — an increasing number of reports point to new production centers in Sudan. A few laboratories were uncovered and dismantled by Khartoum before April 2023, when civil war erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The war, however, appears to have acted as a catalyst, particularly since Sudan borders the Red Sea...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in