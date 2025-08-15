As the stifling heatwave in Lebanon persists, my survival guide for the weekend consists of staying indoors, finding a shady nook and dedicating the time to big reads rather than physical exertion.

This week, our lineup is brimming with larger-than-life personalities – a parade of icons, trailblazers, rising stars, as well as the Lebanese couples who refuse to let war or crises stop them from throwing a wedding worth talking about.

Happy reading!

The word “icon” is thrown about a lot these days but how does a work of art achieve iconic status? It’s a question I’ve been mulling over since reading this week’s interview with Yasmine Chemali, the curator of the Sursock Museum’s new permanent exhibition “Becoming Iconic.” Read here.





As a teenager, I could barely make sense of someone else’s poetry, let alone craft my own. At just 18, Georges Éter is already a published writer, award-winning poet, athlete, and musician. In an express interview, this remarkable young artist discusses how he channeled his teenage angst into his debut poetry collection with impressive sophistication.





Another exceptional young talent is 22-year-old sprinter March-Anthonny Ibrahim from Hadath, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, who began sprinting professionally in 2021. After breaking a national record last week, he now has his sights set on the Olympic Games.





From Akkar to Harvard to Silicon Valley and now to the pages of Forbes, May Habib’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. As the driving force behind her AI platform, Writer, she is blazing a trail in a largely male-dominated industry.





Calling all hopeless romantics: Wedding season is upon us! Few take this time of year more seriously than the Lebanese. But how have wedding festivities been affected by crises and war? And how much are people are paying to get hitched in Lebanon these days?