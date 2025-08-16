Which rivers in Lebanon to explore this summer?

During the summer, the rivers of Lebanon offer an alternative to beaches, with their cold water and cooler environment. However, many are now polluted, and some prefer to avoid South Lebanon and the Bekaa due to near-daily Israeli strikes, despite the cease-fire agreed last November between Hezbollah and Israel. L'Orient Today suggests four rivers to discover.

Chouwen (Kesrouan)

Chouwen Lake, located in the Jabal Moussa Reserve, has been a favorite spot for tourists and residents for years. A moderately difficult to difficult 3.6 km hike is required to reach it, according to the Association for the Protection of Jabal Moussa. "Picnicking, camping and water activities (kayaking, rafting, etc.) are prohibited there to protect ecosystems and ensure visitor safety," the association explains. In addition, "swimming in the deep area of the lake is not recommended due to currents." Admission is $4 per person and $2 for those under 16 from Monday to Friday. On weekends and holidays, it is $8 per person and $4 for those under 16.

Jahliyeh and Baakline (Chouf)

Very busy on weekends, the Jahliyeh river draws so many people that sometimes it's hard to find a spot, according to Nasim Abou Thiab, the village's mokhtar. Restaurants line the banks, and even if you do not want to order, you can rent a chair for $5.

A few kilometers away, the Baakline river offers a similar experience, with cafes and pools fed by the watercourse. This river is also very crowded on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Assi River (Hermel)

Known for rafting, the Assi river is located not far from the Syrian border. However, this region has been heavily affected by the recent war. "We offer four levels of rafting and, for those who stay overnight on site, a nighttime descent. (There are other activities as well) such as hiking, swimming and kayaking," explains Nouredine Makhour, who works at the Rafting Squad Club in Hermel. Accommodation options include a closed Canadian tent to keep out insects or a guest room in an old stone house.

Rafting costs $20 per person. A tourist visit including a zipline is $15. Those who do not wish to participate in these activities can picnic by the river, which is free to access. Nouredine Makhour adds that the river is suitable for swimming: "Proof of this is the fish in the Assi, especially salmon, are exported abroad."

Bisri River (South Lebanon)

Bordered by cafes and restaurants, the Bisri river crosses a 6 million square meter valley between the Chouf and Jezzine districts. According to Karim Kanaan, an engineer and activist from the region, there are clean spots in the river where you can swim, but in other areas, there is sewage. To know where to swim, "it is recommended to have a local guide." The best time to swim in the clean spots is "at the end of winter and the beginning of spring, when the water is purest, potable, and plentiful," he says.

The activist notes that access to the river is free because the entire valley belongs to the state, and it is therefore forbidden to charge entrance fees. This site made headlines a few years ago. In 2020, the World Bank canceled a dam project after environmentalists mobilized against it.

Other areas of South Lebanon

Some rivers, usually popular, are now inaccessible due to the conflict. According to the mayor of Hasbaya, restaurants near the Hasbani river are still open, but attendance rates reach only 30%. As for the parks of Wazzani, they are completely destroyed, and anyone who approaches is at risk of being shot at by Israelis, according to a village mokhtar.