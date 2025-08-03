Where to camp this summer in Lebanon

Summer in Lebanon is the best time to leave the busy city and spend a night in the (much cooler) mountains. If you have a spirit for adventure, love to hike, or just want to try something new, L'Orient Today is here to guide you through the seven best spots to go camping this season.

Note that all camp sites require you to book a spot ahead of your trip. Happy camping!

In the Chouf district:





Cedars Ground Campsite in Ain Zhalta

Come for the friendly staff, stay for the gorgeous views you can only get in the Chouf. At night, the site even lets you use their own telescopes to stargaze. The site is well-equipped, also offering bathrooms and showers.

Cedars Ground Campsite is an ever-changing experience, so make sure to check their schedule before your trip. They sometimes offer outdoor yoga classes and host live band performances. After you wake up, you can also take the short 20-minute trip to the Baaqlin river.

Pricing: The entrance fee is $15

Renting equipment: One tent for two people is $20 a night, and comes with mattresses to put under your sleeping bags.

Contact: +961 3 938 187

In Kesrouan:





Chahtoul Camping in Shahtoul

If you’re looking for adventure and a way to keep your camping trip busy, Chahtoul Camping might be the best fit for you. Located only 32 km from Beirut, the site offers daily activities like frisbee, badminton and a toy station for kids. On weekends, it also offers (assisted, of course) rock climbing and zip lining.

If somehow none of these activities excite you, it’s also only a short walk away from the region’s hiking trails.

Pricing: The entrance fee is $25 for adults, $15 for children under 12, and includes a modest breakfast in the morning and wood for your campfires.

Renting equipment: One tent for two people is $10 a night, $15 if you’re a group of three.

Contact: +961 70 30 20 40

Instagram





Cliff Camp in Jabal Moussa

Perched high above Jbeil and Jounieh, The Cliff Camp is the kind of place where you’ll want to time your arrival with the sunset. Once the sun dips, the night kicks in with campfires, socializing and perhaps a drink or two at the bar.

Guests can stay in a private cabin for groups or settle into a ready-set tent with or without a private mini pool. There’s also a basic menu available on site, but bringing your own food is recommended.

Plus, once you're there, you'll likely be itching to make the most of the surrounding Jabal Moussa Reserve and the 40-minute trail to the crystalline waters of Nahr Ibrahim.

Pricing: Prices vary by location and day of the week.

Private cabin accommodates up to seven people - $100 on weekdays or $150 on weekends

Regular tent - $35

Tent with private pool - $45

Contact: 70 281 118

In the Jbeil district:





Old McDonald Farm, Ehmej

If you’d rather just strip down to basics and are only looking for a quiet campsite to spend the night in, Old McDonald Farm is the spot for you. Wake up bright and early the next morning and take a short walk to the local hiking trail, which leads you to Ehmej’s cedar conservation park — a view you don’t want to miss.

Pricing: The entrance fee is $10 per person, with discounts offered to groups of 10 or more.

Contact: 76 788 844





Camping Amchit Les Colombes:

If sleeping in a tent and roughing it aren’t quite your style, Les Colombes in Amchit offers a gentler take on the camping experience. Blending elements of a campsite with those of a seaside resort, it’s a flexible setup for a range of comfort levels.

At one end of the spectrum, you can pitch your own tent by the beach and use shared kitchen and bathroom facilities. At the other, you can stay in a private room with Wi-Fi, air conditioning and room service.

A great spot for water lovers , Les Colombes has a large pool over looking the sea and is a five minute walk away from a rocky beach where they offer fishing and diving.

Pricing: Prices range from $15 for campsite entry to rooms for two, which run between $40 and $220.

Contact: +9619622401

In the Metn district:





Swings Camp in Zaaroun

A short drive from Beirut, Swings Camp sits beneath a canopy of pine trees in Zaraoun, offering an active outdoor experience geared mainly toward children. The site features a range of activities including archery, laser tag, bungee trampolining, pedal karts and plenty of other diversions — though not for the faint of heart.

Basic food options are available on-site, and overnight stays are possible in tents that sleep four or six.

Pricing: $50 for a tent for four people or $65 for six

Contact: 03 796648

In the Koura district:





Koura Camping

If you're looking for a more private camping experience, Koura Camping offers a secluded alternative to the communal setup found at many sites. The four separate units are more akin to cabin stays than traditional camping, each with its own pool, BBQ area, kitchen, toilet, seating space and campfire.

Set against a mountain backdrop, the area also offers nearby hiking trails that lead to a river.

Pricing: Rates vary by group size and day of the week.

2 people - weekdays $65 and weekends $85

4-6 people - weekdays $120 and weekends $150

10 people - weekdays $130 and weekends $180

15 people - weekdays $230 and weekends $280

Contact: 03 999209

In the Zgharta district:





Pack and Go in Ehden

Just two minutes from Horsh Ehden Nature Reserve, Pack and Go leans more toward glamping than traditional camping, giving you the opportunity to stay in retro-style camper vans for two, fully equipped with a gas kitchen, private bathroom, shower and bonfire kit.

If you're planning a romantic getaway, you can also choose to indulge in a private dinner or a jacuzzi. Or if you'd rather get out and about, Vespas and bicycles can be rented on-site and the nearby cedar forest makes for an easy and scenic hike.

Pricing: $70 for a van for two or $120 for a van with a jacuzzi

Contact: 71 901657