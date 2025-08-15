Tleil explosion: Four years later and the investigation is stalled

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Aug. 15, 2021, the Lebanese Army seized 60,000 liters of gasoline and 40,000 liters of diesel from a hidden storage tank belonging to smugglers in the town of Tleil in Akkar district. Lebanon was in the grips of a fuel shortage and around 200 people arrived to receive some of the stash, which the soldiers had begun handing out when a fight suddenly broke out, shots were fired and the entire supply exploded, killing 30 people and injuring 100.On Thursday, the eve of the four-year anniversary of the tragedy, the families of the victims held a sit-in in front of the Palace of Justice in Beirut, frustrated by the investigation's stagnation."Fifteen months have passed without a hearing, despite requests from families, and one of the main defendants has been released," said lawyer Zeina al-Masri, spokesperson for the...

On Aug. 15, 2021, the Lebanese Army seized 60,000 liters of gasoline and 40,000 liters of diesel from a hidden storage tank belonging to smugglers in the town of Tleil in Akkar district. Lebanon was in the grips of a fuel shortage and around 200 people arrived to receive some of the stash, which the soldiers had begun handing out when a fight suddenly broke out, shots were fired and the entire supply exploded, killing 30 people and injuring 100.On Thursday, the eve of the four-year anniversary of the tragedy, the families of the victims held a sit-in in front of the Palace of Justice in Beirut, frustrated by the investigation's stagnation."Fifteen months have passed without a hearing, despite requests from families, and one of the main defendants has been released," said lawyer Zeina al-Masri, spokesperson for the...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in