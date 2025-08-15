Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NORTH LEBANON

Tleil explosion: Four years later and the investigation is stalled

The last time a hearing was held before the Judicial Council was more than a year ago, on May 17, 2024.

L'Orient Today / By Ghadir Hamadi, 15 August 2025 10:01,

Tleil explosion: Four years later and the investigation is stalled

The families of the victims of the Tleil explosion protest in front of the Palace of Justice on Aug. 14, 2025. (Photo sent to L'Orient Today by residents)

On Aug. 15, 2021, the Lebanese Army seized 60,000 liters of gasoline and 40,000 liters of diesel from a hidden storage tank belonging to smugglers in the town of Tleil in Akkar district. Lebanon was in the grips of a fuel shortage and around 200 people arrived to receive some of the stash, which the soldiers had begun handing out when a fight suddenly broke out, shots were fired and the entire supply exploded, killing 30 people and injuring 100.On Thursday, the eve of the four-year anniversary of the tragedy, the families of the victims held a sit-in in front of the Palace of Justice in Beirut, frustrated by the investigation's stagnation."Fifteen months have passed without a hearing, despite requests from families, and one of the main defendants has been released," said lawyer Zeina al-Masri, spokesperson for the...
