Shamkhani network exposes workings of Iran’s shadow fleet

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The U.S. Treasury described it as "the vast maritime empire." That’s how they characterized the target of the most extensive set of sanctions imposed on Iran since 2018. Coming into effect last July 30, the measures targeted more than 50 people, companies and ships involved in the transport and sale of petroleum products from the Islamic Republic.The goal: to cut off the regime’s financial windfall while nuclear talks stay at a standstill. A sign of the size of this extensive network, the now-blacklisted entities are located across 17 different jurisdictions, including the United Arab Emirates, India and Singapore.The network, according to Washington, is led by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of Ali Shamkhani — a Supreme Leader adviser wounded in an Israeli attack during the June war between the two countries — and reflects the...

The U.S. Treasury described it as "the vast maritime empire." That’s how they characterized the target of the most extensive set of sanctions imposed on Iran since 2018. Coming into effect last July 30, the measures targeted more than 50 people, companies and ships involved in the transport and sale of petroleum products from the Islamic Republic.The goal: to cut off the regime’s financial windfall while nuclear talks stay at a standstill. A sign of the size of this extensive network, the now-blacklisted entities are located across 17 different jurisdictions, including the United Arab Emirates, India and Singapore.The network, according to Washington, is led by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of Ali Shamkhani — a Supreme Leader adviser wounded in an Israeli attack during the June war between the two countries — and...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in