Shamkhani network exposes workings of Iran’s shadow fleet

Escorted by the local navy, Iranian oil tankers have arrived in Venezuelan waters to supply the country. (Credit: Roslan Rahman/AFP)
The U.S. Treasury described it as "the vast maritime empire." That’s how they characterized the target of the most extensive set of sanctions imposed on Iran since 2018. Coming into effect last July 30, the measures targeted more than 50 people, companies and ships involved in the transport and sale of petroleum products from the Islamic Republic.The goal: to cut off the regime’s financial windfall while nuclear talks stay at a standstill. A sign of the size of this extensive network, the now-blacklisted entities are located across 17 different jurisdictions, including the United Arab Emirates, India and Singapore.The network, according to Washington, is led by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, son of Ali Shamkhani — a Supreme Leader adviser wounded in an Israeli attack during the June war between the two countries — and reflects the...
