Marimekko: The universal style of Finland

In Jan. 2013, an exhibition at Berlin's Kennedy Museum showcasing part of Jackie Kennedy's wardrobe explored clothing as a political message. An entire room was dedicated to “The spirit of a dress,” highlighting creations by the Finnish brand Marimekko.

Six of their dresses were chosen by the woman who would become one of the most famous First Ladies of the United States, for the 1960 presidential campaign. Simple cotton designs, in an A-line shape, simply adorned with striped patterns, stood out for their bright colors with subtle harmonies.

Jackie Kennedy was then pregnant with her son John Jr. and was looking for loose-fitting dresses that allowed for comfort and ease. As the brand was still unknown in the U.S., this choice, in addition to its simplicity, had something exclusive about it, a paradox that intrigued commentators.

Jackie O's affinity for Marimekko would later be imitated notably by activist, philosopher and urbanist Jane Jacobs as well as modernist painter Georgia O’Keeffe, adding to the First Lady's intellectual and human rights-oriented posture. From then on, the brand would become the distinctive sign of women who were public figures, influential and well-respected, while also being, in a certain way, marginal.





Marimekko had only been founded less than a decade earlier, in 1951, swiftly taking over a failed oilcloth factory project. Its owner, Viljo Ratia, then partnered with his wife, Armi, to transform the initiative into a garment factory. Armi turned to her artist friends for designs. The prints would become the brand’s added value, which favored simple cuts to avoid any fussiness. They would also come to be used for home fabrics.

The fashion of the time, on the other hand, veered toward fitted dresses and tailored suits, pencil skirts and fitted jackets, making the Marimekko approach a small revolution.

Two artists, in particular, would define the brand’s identity. Vuokko Nurmesniemi designed a print with moderately spaced stripes, slightly wavering against contrasting white. Her unique carmine red would become Marimekko red.

Maija Isola, for her part, invented the iconic stylized poppy, Unikko. These two motifs are still endlessly interpreted by Marimekko, sometimes enlarged, sometimes reduced. They would be featured on porcelain lines, toys and various objects, including a wallpaper that single-handedly defines the aesthetic of the 1960s and 70s.

Armi died in 1979, leaving Marimekko orphaned of its artistic director but the brand went into decline until Finnish entrepreneur Kirsti Paakkanen took over as CEO in 1991. Paakkanen had a knack for marketing. She had the character Carrie Bradshaw wear the brand’s shirts and dresses in the series Sex and the City. The same Carrie Bradshaw also decorated her apartment in Marimekko, putting the label back at the heart of 2000s trends.

The only time the brand strayed from its stylized patterns, it did so for a good cause. In 2017, Finland celebrated its centenary of independence. For the occasion, Marimekko commissioned artist Maija Louekari to create designs inspired by Finnish fauna, flora, and folklore. The resulting series was called Veljekset (Brothers).

Marimekko is so close to Finland's identity that the airline Finnair has displayed its Unikko poppy in its own colors on the fuselage of its planes since 2012. During the spring-summer 2026 fashion week in Copenhagen, held from Aug. 4 to 8 2025, Marimekko once again unfurled its stripes and stylized flowers, often combining them. With new tones and always inclusive silhouettes, the brand continues to surprise as if it were being discovered for the very first time.