Israel reportedly in talks to 'resettle' Palestinians from Gaza to South Sudan l LIVE

After leaving the Baabda Palace without comment, Ali Larijani arrived in Ain al-Tineh for a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Berri is also the leader of the Amal movement, an ally of Hezbollah.
Israeli military says chief of staff approved 'main concept' for attack plan in Gaza
The Israeli military said on Wednesday that chief of staff Eyal Zamir has approved the 'main concept' for an attack plan in Gaza, Reuters reported. Israel has said it will launch a new offensive and seize control of Gaza City, which it captured shortly after the war's outbreak in October 2023, before pulling out.
The meeting between President Joseph Aoun and Iranian envoy Ali Larijani has begun, local media reported.
Israel in talks with South Sudan to 'resettle' Palestinians from Gaza
Israel is exploring the possibility of relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to South Sudan, six people familiar with the matter told AP.
An Israeli source told Haaretz, there are "quiet talks aimed at finding a country willing to take in residents from Gaza, but there has been no progress beyond that at this stage."
It is unclear how far the discussions with South Sudan have advanced. If implemented, the plans would transfer people from one war-ravaged region at risk of famine to another facing similar challenges. South Sudan is currently mired in civil conflict, with parts of the country also experiencing severe food insecurity.
New Zealand's prime minister says Netanyahu ‘gone too far ... lost the plot’ over Gaza
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Wednesday sharply criticized Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, saying his actions in Gaza have “gone way too far” and describing the situation as “utterly, utterly appalling.”
“He is not listening to the international community and that is unacceptable,” Luxon added.
New Zealand signaled Monday it could join Australia, Canada, France, and Britain in recognizing a Palestinian state. Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said a formal decision on recognition will be made in September.
South Lebanon: Israeli drone wounds two in Zebqine
As Ali Larijani arrived in Beirut this morning, a representative of the Amal movement noted Lebanon faces daily Israeli attacks. Hours later, an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle in northern Zebqine, Sour district, wounding two people, including the driver seriously, according to our regional correspondent.
Katz: Army chief’s actions hurting IDF
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said this morning that Israeli army's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir’s behavior is harming the army. The remark follows a public spat after Katz challenged military promotions approved by Zamir. The chief has also faced criticism for opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to "take control" of Gaza.
In Gaza, Israel’s onslaught continues, killing dozens daily as Palestinians face a worsening humanitarian crisis due to the Israeli blockade.
Since the war began in October 2023 and amid Israel's aid restriction, 227 people have died of starvation and malnutrition, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.
Al-Awda hospital, cited by Al Jazeera, says one person was shot dead this morning while collecting aid in central Gaza. The Health Ministry reports that 1,838 aid seekers have been killed in recent months.
According to the schedule provided by the state-run National News Agency, Larijani is to meet:
- President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Presidential Palace at 11 a.m.
- Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at Ain al-Tineh at noon
- Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail at 6 p.m.
- He will also meet Lebanese religious and political figures, as well as Lebanese and Palestinian parliamentary, political and partisan representatives, at 4:30 p.m. at the Iranian embassy.
The Iranian envoy’s visit comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity in Beirut. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is due along with his predecessor, Morgan Ortagus, while France is preparing a trip by Jean-Yves Le Drian ahead of an international conference on Lebanon’s reconstruction. Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan is also reportedly planning a visit.
On arrival at Beirut airport, Ali Larijani said Iran “will support the Lebanese people whatever the circumstances” and “strive to defend Lebanon’s interests.” His convoy was met by dozens of Hezbollah supporters along the airport road.
Larijani was received by Foreign Ministry representative Rodrigue Khoury, as well as delegations from the Amal Movement, Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, according to al-Manar TV. Khalil Hamdan, representing Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and the Amal leadership, said Iran “has always stood by Lebanon and its people in the most difficult times and hardships.” Citing Israel’s daily attacks against Lebanon, he described Larijani’s visit as a show of “support and solidarity.”
