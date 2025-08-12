Larijani in Lebanon today, Israel wants total cease-fire if Hamas disarmed, exiled: Everything you need to know this Wednesday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, visits Lebanon:11 a.m. Visit to President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace;12 p.m. Visit to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh;3 p.m. Meeting with Lebanese religious and political leaders at the Iranian Embassy;4:30 p.m. Meeting with Lebanese parliamentary, political and party leaders at the Iranian Embassy; 6 p.m. Visit to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Serail. Israel says only open to talks on a comprehensive truce as total Gaza occupation plans loom: After a three week hiatus in truce negotiations following an impasse in attempts to broker a two month halt to hostilities, a Hamas delegation arrived in...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, visits Lebanon:11 a.m. Visit to President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace;12 p.m. Visit to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh;3 p.m. Meeting with Lebanese religious and political leaders at the Iranian Embassy;4:30 p.m. Meeting with Lebanese parliamentary, political and party leaders at the Iranian Embassy; 6 p.m. Visit to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Serail. Israel says only open to talks on a comprehensive truce as total Gaza occupation plans loom: After a three week hiatus in truce negotiations following an impasse in attempts to broker a two month halt to hostilities, a Hamas delegation arrived in...

