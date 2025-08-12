Larijani in Lebanon today, Israel wants total cease-fire if Hamas disarmed, exiled: Everything you need to know this Wednesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Wednesday, Aug. 13.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 13 August 2025 09:20,
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, visits Lebanon:11 a.m. Visit to President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace;12 p.m. Visit to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh;3 p.m. Meeting with Lebanese religious and political leaders at the Iranian Embassy;4:30 p.m. Meeting with Lebanese parliamentary, political and party leaders at the Iranian Embassy; 6 p.m. Visit to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Serail. Israel says only open to talks on a comprehensive truce as total Gaza occupation plans loom: After a three week hiatus in truce negotiations following an impasse in attempts to broker a two month halt to hostilities, a Hamas delegation arrived in...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Some key things to watch today:Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, visits Lebanon:11 a.m. Visit to President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace;12 p.m. Visit to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh;3 p.m. Meeting with Lebanese religious and political leaders at the Iranian Embassy;4:30 p.m. Meeting with Lebanese parliamentary, political and party leaders at the Iranian Embassy; 6 p.m. Visit to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Serail. Israel says only open to talks on a comprehensive truce as total Gaza occupation plans loom: After a three week hiatus in truce negotiations following an impasse in attempts to broker a two month halt to hostilities, a Hamas delegation arrived in...
On the same topic