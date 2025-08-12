Heat wave exposes limits of EDL and private generators

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Almost every summer, Lebanon’s public electricity provider, Electricité du Liban (EDL), faces an increased risk of blackouts, often temporary but disruptive. While these outages have generally been linked to fuel supply problems, this year’s weekend blackout was caused by a persistent wave of intense heat and humidity lasting nearly a week. The incident exposed both the weaknesses of the public power grid and the limitations of the country’s private generators, which have been installed nationwide over recent decades to make up for electricity cuts.In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, EDL confirmed its teams had repaired a malfunction that occurred overnight Saturday into Sunday on a high- and medium-voltage relay at the main Zouk power plant. The outage caused the operational production units at the Deir Ammar plant in north...

Almost every summer, Lebanon’s public electricity provider, Electricité du Liban (EDL), faces an increased risk of blackouts, often temporary but disruptive. While these outages have generally been linked to fuel supply problems, this year’s weekend blackout was caused by a persistent wave of intense heat and humidity lasting nearly a week. The incident exposed both the weaknesses of the public power grid and the limitations of the country’s private generators, which have been installed nationwide over recent decades to make up for electricity cuts.In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, EDL confirmed its teams had repaired a malfunction that occurred overnight Saturday into Sunday on a high- and medium-voltage relay at the main Zouk power plant. The outage caused the operational production units at the Deir Ammar plant in...

