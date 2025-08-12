Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Heat wave exposes limits of EDL and private generators

"With the rise in temperature, consumption increases by about 30 percent," according to Electricity of Zahle.

L'OLJ / By Philippe HAGE BOUTROS, 12 August 2025 20:13,

Heat wave exposes limits of EDL and private generators

An old generator installed by the roadside at the entrance of a mountain village in Kesrouan. Photo by Philippe HAGE BOUTROS/L'Orient-Le Jour

Almost every summer, Lebanon’s public electricity provider, Electricité du Liban (EDL), faces an increased risk of blackouts, often temporary but disruptive. While these outages have generally been linked to fuel supply problems, this year’s weekend blackout was caused by a persistent wave of intense heat and humidity lasting nearly a week. The incident exposed both the weaknesses of the public power grid and the limitations of the country’s private generators, which have been installed nationwide over recent decades to make up for electricity cuts.In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, EDL confirmed its teams had repaired a malfunction that occurred overnight Saturday into Sunday on a high- and medium-voltage relay at the main Zouk power plant. The outage caused the operational production units at the Deir Ammar plant in north...
