Despite planned Israeli offensive on Gaza, talks back on the table

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference in English on Aug. 10, 2025, at his offices in Jerusalem. (Credit: Abir Sultan/AFP)
Condemnations have not abated since the Aug. 8 approval of an Israeli plan to launch a large-scale offensive on Gaza City. From the European Union to Arab countries and even Germany, which announced it would suspend arms exports that could be used in Gaza, Friday’s announcement by Israel’s security cabinet has also drawn criticism within the country.On Saturday night, 60,000 people, according to organizers, marched through cities calling for an end to the war and the return of all hostages still held in the enclave, while calls for a general strike on Aug. 17 multiplied. Though he appeared unyielding, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Sunday afternoon that his plan was “the best way to end the war, and quickly,” speaking first at a press conference in English, followed by one in Hebrew aimed at reassuring a domestic audience.In...
