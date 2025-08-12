Despite planned Israeli offensive on Gaza, talks back on the table

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Condemnations have not abated since the Aug. 8 approval of an Israeli plan to launch a large-scale offensive on Gaza City. From the European Union to Arab countries and even Germany, which announced it would suspend arms exports that could be used in Gaza, Friday’s announcement by Israel’s security cabinet has also drawn criticism within the country.On Saturday night, 60,000 people, according to organizers, marched through cities calling for an end to the war and the return of all hostages still held in the enclave, while calls for a general strike on Aug. 17 multiplied. Though he appeared unyielding, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Sunday afternoon that his plan was “the best way to end the war, and quickly,” speaking first at a press conference in English, followed by one in Hebrew aimed at reassuring a domestic audience.In...

Condemnations have not abated since the Aug. 8 approval of an Israeli plan to launch a large-scale offensive on Gaza City. From the European Union to Arab countries and even Germany, which announced it would suspend arms exports that could be used in Gaza, Friday’s announcement by Israel’s security cabinet has also drawn criticism within the country.On Saturday night, 60,000 people, according to organizers, marched through cities calling for an end to the war and the return of all hostages still held in the enclave, while calls for a general strike on Aug. 17 multiplied. Though he appeared unyielding, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Sunday afternoon that his plan was “the best way to end the war, and quickly,” speaking first at a press conference in English, followed by one in Hebrew aimed at reassuring a domestic...

