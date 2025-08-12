Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya calls on Joseph Aoun for a 'national dialogue on national security strategy'

Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, the Lebanese Sunni party affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and close to Hamas, on Tuesday called on President Joseph Aoun, to "launch a national dialogue on the national security strategy."

This comes after Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government last week tasked the Lebanese Army with preparing a plan to disarm Hezbollah and other militias by the end of 2025. This move was rejected by Hezbollah and its allies, as the group emerges significantly weakened from its latest war with Israel.

Referring to the "full responsibility of the state in protecting its national sovereignty" in the context of a "tense situation that Lebanon is going through," Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya asked the president to "launch a national dialogue on the national security strategy," a term often used by Hezbollah and its allies.

"We ask all parties to strive to raise public awareness about the dangers posed by Israeli ambitions regarding Lebanon, its territory and its resources," read their statement.

Members of the Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya's al-Fajr Brigades claimed responsibility for several military operations in southern Lebanon during the war between Israel and Hezbollah. Several militants from the group were killed in Israeli strikes during the 13-month conflict and after the cease-fire took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Despite the terms of this agreement, which began after 13 months of war, the Israeli state continues to violate the cease-fire daily by conducting bombings in southern Lebanon, in the Bekaa and sporadically in Beirut’s southern suburb.