Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

DISARMAMENT

Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya calls on Joseph Aoun for a 'national dialogue on national security strategy'


L'Orient Today Staff / By L'Orient Today staff, 12 August 2025 14:53,

Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya calls on Joseph Aoun for a 'national dialogue on national security strategy'

Supporters of Jamaa Islamiya demonstrate in support of Palestine in downtown Beirut, on October 29, 2023. Archive photo Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour

Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, the Lebanese Sunni party affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and close to Hamas, on Tuesday called on President Joseph Aoun, to "launch a national dialogue on the national security strategy."

This comes after Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government last week tasked the Lebanese Army with preparing a plan to disarm Hezbollah and other militias by the end of 2025. This move was rejected by Hezbollah and its allies, as the group emerges significantly weakened from its latest war with Israel.

Referring to the "full responsibility of the state in protecting its national sovereignty" in the context of a "tense situation that Lebanon is going through," Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya asked the president to "launch a national dialogue on the national security strategy," a term often used by Hezbollah and its allies.

"We ask all parties to strive to raise public awareness about the dangers posed by Israeli ambitions regarding Lebanon, its territory and its resources," read their statement.

Read also

Two PFLP officials and four civilians: Who are the victims of the Israeli strike on Masnaa?

Members of the Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya's al-Fajr Brigades claimed responsibility for several military operations in southern Lebanon during the war between Israel and Hezbollah. Several militants from the group were killed in Israeli strikes during the 13-month conflict and after the cease-fire took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Despite the terms of this agreement, which began after 13 months of war, the Israeli state continues to violate the cease-fire daily by conducting bombings in southern Lebanon, in the Bekaa and sporadically in Beirut’s southern suburb.

Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, the Lebanese Sunni party affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and close to Hamas, on Tuesday called on President Joseph Aoun, to "launch a national dialogue on the national security strategy." This comes after Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government last week tasked the Lebanese Army with preparing a plan to disarm Hezbollah and other militias by the end of 2025. This move was rejected by Hezbollah and its allies, as the group emerges significantly weakened from its latest war with Israel.Referring to the "full responsibility of the state in protecting its national sovereignty" in the context of a "tense situation that Lebanon is going through," Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya asked the president to "launch a national dialogue on the national security strategy," a term often used...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read