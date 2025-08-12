Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

LETTERS FROM GAZA

Diaries from Gaza: Anas was not just a journalist; he was our voice

Journalist Anas al-Sharif, who worked for Al Jazeera, was killed Sunday, Aug. 10, by an Israeli strike outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

L'Orient Today / By Noor ALYACOUBI, 12 August 2025 13:50,

Diaries from Gaza: Anas was not just a journalist; he was our voice

The Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif during a report in Gaza City, on Aug. 13, 2024. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war. Today, she pays tribute to the young Al Jazeera journalist who was killed on Sunday, Anas al-Sharif.It was a hard night. Not because of the fiery belts that lit Gaza's sky, or the airstrikes that pounded the ground as tanks crawled into Gaza City.Not even because of the dark whispers that Gaza might once again be occupied, its people driven from their homes for the thousandth time. Not just a headline Diaries from Gaza: 'Aren't we already under occupation?' It was hard because we lost Anas. Anas al-Sharif — our noble man.It was almost 11 p.m. I was getting ready to sleep when my brother sent me a message: “Anas was...
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war. Today, she pays tribute to the young Al Jazeera journalist who was killed on Sunday, Anas al-Sharif.It was a hard night. Not because of the fiery belts that lit Gaza's sky, or the airstrikes that pounded the ground as tanks crawled into Gaza City.Not even because of the dark whispers that Gaza might once again be occupied, its people driven from their homes for the thousandth time. Not just a headline Diaries from Gaza: 'Aren't we already under occupation?' It was hard because we lost Anas. Anas al-Sharif — our noble man.It was almost 11 p.m. I was getting ready to sleep when my brother sent me a message: “Anas...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top