Why has Egypt turned to Israeli gas despite the conflict in Gaza?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The Leviathan gas field signed on Aug. 7 with Egypt the largest export contract in Israel's history. Yet this agreement comes amid a tense regional context, marked by the conflict in Gaza since the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023. While Cairo is under increasing pressure to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza via the Rafah crossing, it nevertheless committed to this controversial energy partnership. How can such a decision be explained? What are the consequences for the Eastern Mediterranean, 15 years after the discovery of its gas wealth? And what impact will this have on regional geopolitics?Specifically, the agreement says that Egypt will import 130 billion cubic meters of Israeli gas over 15 years, which is about 15 to 20 percent of its annual consumption. The first phase, starting in 2026, will supply 4.5 billion cubic...

The Leviathan gas field signed on Aug. 7 with Egypt the largest export contract in Israel's history. Yet this agreement comes amid a tense regional context, marked by the conflict in Gaza since the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023. While Cairo is under increasing pressure to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza via the Rafah crossing, it nevertheless committed to this controversial energy partnership. How can such a decision be explained? What are the consequences for the Eastern Mediterranean, 15 years after the discovery of its gas wealth? And what impact will this have on regional geopolitics?Specifically, the agreement says that Egypt will import 130 billion cubic meters of Israeli gas over 15 years, which is about 15 to 20 percent of its annual consumption. The first phase, starting in 2026, will supply 4.5 billion cubic...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in