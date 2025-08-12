Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Why has Egypt turned to Israeli gas despite the conflict in Gaza?

This new balance exposes Egypt to a major risk: a disruption or slowdown of Israeli exports could undermine its economy and energy stability.

L'OLJ / By Joe Macaron, 12 August 2025 11:59,

Lire cet article en Français
Why has Egypt turned to Israeli gas despite the conflict in Gaza?

A photo of the Israeli gas field Leviathan. (Credit: AFP)

The Leviathan gas field signed on Aug. 7 with Egypt the largest export contract in Israel's history. Yet this agreement comes amid a tense regional context, marked by the conflict in Gaza since the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023. While Cairo is under increasing pressure to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza via the Rafah crossing, it nevertheless committed to this controversial energy partnership. How can such a decision be explained? What are the consequences for the Eastern Mediterranean, 15 years after the discovery of its gas wealth? And what impact will this have on regional geopolitics?Specifically, the agreement says that Egypt will import 130 billion cubic meters of Israeli gas over 15 years, which is about 15 to 20 percent of its annual consumption. The first phase, starting in 2026, will supply 4.5 billion cubic...
