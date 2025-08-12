Anas al-Sharif, the voice of northern Gaza, silenced by Israel

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google He said that he had "lived pain in all its details" and had "tasted sadness and loss many times." His message, written in April to be published in the event of his death, is now known to all. In it, Anas al-Sharif anticipated his regret at not seeing his two children, Salah and Sham, grow up, nor being reunited with his wife, Bayan. A familiar figure at Al Jazeera, the 28-year-old was killed Sunday evening in what the Qatari channel described as a targeted Israeli strike on a tent sheltering journalists in front of the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Four of his colleagues, correspondent Mohammad Qreiqeh and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammad Noufal and Moamen Aliwa, as well as freelance photojournalist Mohammad al-Khaldi, who worked for local media, also perished, bringing the toll of the attack to six dead. For their...

