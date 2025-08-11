Condemnation from Lebanon of Al Jazeera journalists' killing by Israel

Condemnation of Israel's assassination of six journalists, five of whom worked for Al Jazeera, resounded across the globe on Monday, including from Lebanon.

Hezbollah described the bombing of the journalists' tent just outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City as a “horrific and brutal crime,” tantamount to “a full-fledged war crime revealing the brutality, criminality, and moral and human depravity of this entity.”

The Amal Movement offered its "deepest condolences" to the families of the slain journalists, for whom a funeral procession was held Monday in Gaza and a vigil in Al Jazeera's headquarters in Doha. Amal's condolences extended also to the channel's management, "and to all free men around the world.”

The movement's statement described these journalists as “martyrs of free speech who fell while carrying out their noble media mission to reveal the truth and transmit images from the heart of the conflict in Gaza, defending the Palestinian people's right to fight for freedom and dignity."

Shiite cleric Ali Fadlallah also condemned the assassinations, accusing Israel of not respecting international conventions and treaties and of killing the five journalists to “send a message to all journalists in Gaza.”

Sharif and his colleagues' killings are a “harbinger of a serious escalation in the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinians in Gaza,” Fadlallah said in comments published by the state-run National News Agency. He called on international organizations to "act quickly" to "put an end to this barbarity unprecedented in world history.”