Katz threatens Khamenei, 'listen to the buzz'

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, responding to a graphic circulating online in which top Israeli officials are marked for assassination, renewed his threats against Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Monday, whom he had threatened with assassination during the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June, Times of Israel reported.

“I suggest to Iranian dictator Khamenei that when he leaves his bunker, he occasionally lift his eyes to the sky and listen carefully to every buzz,” Katz wrote on X, apparently referring to Israeli drone activity.

A Hebrew-language graphic that Katz said was circulated by Tehran listed as targets,“Terror Minister Israel Katz” alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom it accuses of crimes against humanity; Israeli Air Force chief Tomer Bar, whom it brands a “murderer of children”; and others.

The graphic appears to be a version of an Israeli graphic used to announce its assassinations of senior Iranian officials during the war. It was unclear where it originated or how widespread it was before Katz republished it, Times of Israel notes.

In his tweet, Katz told Khamenei that “participants of the ‘Red Wedding’ are waiting for him,” referring to the Israeli surprise attack that started the June war, code-named after the infamous Game of Thrones scene in which several main characters are killed during a wedding dinner.