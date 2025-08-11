In the face of Damascus, Kurdish forces opt for defiance

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Tensions between the central government and the predominantly Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria continue to rise. On Saturday, Damascus withdrew from talks planned in Paris with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), deepening a rift that has been widening for months.The decision came a day after an unprecedented conference organized by the Kurdish administration brought together a broad group of religious and ethnic representatives — including Druze and Alawite dignitaries — to call for a democratic and decentralized Syria.The Syrian authorities reacted sharply. The state-run SANA news agency quoted an unnamed official accusing the SDF of undermining the March agreement, which was meant to pave the way for the group’s integration into Syrian state institutions, and of “welcoming separatist figures involved in hostile acts.” ...

Tensions between the central government and the predominantly Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria continue to rise. On Saturday, Damascus withdrew from talks planned in Paris with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), deepening a rift that has been widening for months.The decision came a day after an unprecedented conference organized by the Kurdish administration brought together a broad group of religious and ethnic representatives — including Druze and Alawite dignitaries — to call for a democratic and decentralized Syria.The Syrian authorities reacted sharply. The state-run SANA news agency quoted an unnamed official accusing the SDF of undermining the March agreement, which was meant to pave the way for the group’s integration into Syrian state institutions, and of “welcoming separatist figures involved in hostile...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in