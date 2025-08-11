Algerian government's pledge of aid to Lebanon causes a stir

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “Why is it always us who have to help countries in trouble? Are we that rich?” one Algiers resident asked. “It never stops! After Africa, now we’re giving to Lebanon!”That was a common reaction in the Algerian capital after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune pledged between $50 million and $200 million — either as aid or investment — for “the reconstruction of southern Lebanon” during Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Algeria on July 29 and 30. Earlier in the month, Tebboune’s announcement of a $1 billion development aid program for Africa had already stirred controversy. For many Algerians, the Lebanon pledge was the last straw, coming as the country faces its own economic hardships. In the news Money laundering: Lebanon officially placed on EU blacklist Internal political tensionsWhile official media avoided comment, criticism...

“Why is it always us who have to help countries in trouble? Are we that rich?” one Algiers resident asked. “It never stops! After Africa, now we’re giving to Lebanon!”That was a common reaction in the Algerian capital after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune pledged between $50 million and $200 million — either as aid or investment — for “the reconstruction of southern Lebanon” during Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Algeria on July 29 and 30. Earlier in the month, Tebboune’s announcement of a $1 billion development aid program for Africa had already stirred controversy. For many Algerians, the Lebanon pledge was the last straw, coming as the country faces its own economic hardships. In the news Money laundering: Lebanon officially placed on EU blacklist Internal political tensionsWhile official media...

