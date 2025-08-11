Algerian government's pledge of aid to Lebanon causes a stir

An election poster of the current president Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Oran, Algeria. AFP archive photo
“Why is it always us who have to help countries in trouble? Are we that rich?” one Algiers resident asked. “It never stops! After Africa, now we’re giving to Lebanon!”That was a common reaction in the Algerian capital after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune pledged between $50 million and $200 million — either as aid or investment — for “the reconstruction of southern Lebanon” during Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Algeria on July 29 and 30. Earlier in the month, Tebboune’s announcement of a $1 billion development aid program for Africa had already stirred controversy. For many Algerians, the Lebanon pledge was the last straw, coming as the country faces its own economic hardships. In the news Money laundering: Lebanon officially placed on EU blacklist Internal political tensionsWhile official media avoided comment, criticism...
“Why is it always us who have to help countries in trouble? Are we that rich?” one Algiers resident asked. “It never stops! After Africa, now we’re giving to Lebanon!”That was a common reaction in the Algerian capital after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune pledged between $50 million and $200 million — either as aid or investment — for “the reconstruction of southern Lebanon” during Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Algeria on July 29 and 30. Earlier in the month, Tebboune’s announcement of a $1 billion development aid program for Africa had already stirred controversy. For many Algerians, the Lebanon pledge was the last straw, coming as the country faces its own economic hardships. In the news Money laundering: Lebanon officially placed on EU blacklist Internal political tensionsWhile official media...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.