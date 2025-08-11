Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Diaries from Gaza: Food is back. There's movement, color, and, above all, relief

Israel has, in recent days, allowed trucks of aid to enter Gaza, as international criticism intensified.

L'OLJ / By Noor ALYACOUBI, 11 August 2025 10:41,

A woman cooks in a tent for displaced people in Gaza City, on Aug. 8, 2025. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.After months of hunger — of fragile, starving bodies, children scouring rubble for a loaf of bread and civilians being killed at aid sites — Gaza’s markets today looked almost surreal. Not because they were overflowing with abundance, but because they were stocked with the very basics that had been prohibited for so long.I’m usually someone who avoids crowds and noise, but today, the chaos made me smile. The streets were buzzing with energy. Market stalls brimmed with goods that felt like luxuries just days ago. Not just a headline Diaries from Gaza: 'This isn’t help — it’s cruelty repackaged as assistance' People raced...
