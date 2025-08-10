Amman to host Tuesday meeting between Syrian and US officials on reconstruction

Jordan will host a meeting Tuesday between Syrians and Americans on the situation in Syria and ways to support the reconstruction of the country, which is plagued by instability and sectarian tensions, after 13 years of civil war and the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

"The meeting will examine the situation in Syria and ways to support the process of rebuilding the country on bases that guarantee its security, stability and sovereignty (...) and preserve the rights of all Syrians," said a statement from the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It added that "this meeting, attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Chibani and U.S. envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, is a continuation of discussions hosted by Amman on July 19, 2025."

Since the toppling of Assad last December, the new Syrian authorities have been working to attract investments for the country's reconstruction, ravaged by conflict.

Several investment agreements totaling more than $14 billion were signed on Aug. 6 during an official ceremony in Syria, covering Damascus airport and other real estate or transportation infrastructure. Interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaah and Tom Barrack were present at the signing ceremony.

The United Nations has estimated post-conflict reconstruction costs at more than $400 billion. Several other investments have already been announced. Last month, Saudi Arabia signed major investment and partnership agreements with Syria, valued at $6.4 billion.

Also in July, Syria concluded an $800 million agreement with DP World, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, to develop the port of Tartus, state media reported. In addition, the country signed a $7 billion energy agreement in May with a consortium of Qatari, Turkish and American companies to revive its energy sector.