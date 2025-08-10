Why is Hezbollah sharply criticizing Saudi Arabia?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Since Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Hezbollah circles have intensified criticism of Saudi Arabia. The party’s secretary-general, Naim Qassem, for example, said on the sidelines of the government meeting on the monopoly over weapons that “Lebanese officials are weak in the face of Arab envoys.”Three days later, after another government session criticized by the party, the daily al-Akhbar, close to Hezbollah, sarcastically referred to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government as the “government of [Yazid] bin Farhan,” referencing the Saudi envoy to Lebanon. How we got here Monopoly on weapons: Government moves forward despite Shiite ministers’ withdrawal At a time when Lebanon — and particularly Hezbollah — is seeking funds to rebuild areas destroyed by war, how can this relentless attack on Riyadh — the government’s main financial backer...

