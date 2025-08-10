Why is Hezbollah sharply criticizing Saudi Arabia?

The Lebanese Prime Minister was received on Saturday by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman before the Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of Ramadan. Ahmad Nureldine/SPA/AFP
Since Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Hezbollah circles have intensified criticism of Saudi Arabia. The party’s secretary-general, Naim Qassem, for example, said on the sidelines of the government meeting on the monopoly over weapons that “Lebanese officials are weak in the face of Arab envoys.”Three days later, after another government session criticized by the party, the daily al-Akhbar, close to Hezbollah, sarcastically referred to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government as the “government of [Yazid] bin Farhan,” referencing the Saudi envoy to Lebanon. How we got here Monopoly on weapons: Government moves forward despite Shiite ministers’ withdrawal At a time when Lebanon — and particularly Hezbollah — is seeking funds to rebuild areas destroyed by war, how can this relentless attack on Riyadh — the government’s main financial backer...
