Police officer killed in jihadist attack, three assailants dead

A jihadist attack claimed the life of a police officer in a tension-ridden region of southeastern Iran, a local media outlet reported Sunday, adding that three assailants were also killed.

"A police officer from Saravan was killed when some terrorists tried to enter the police station" in this town located in Sistan-Baluchistan province in the southeast, Tasnim news agency reported.

The attackers were members of the Sunni jihadist group Jaish al-Adl "Army of Justice" in Arabic, which is based in Pakistan and active in southeastern Iran, the same source said.

Sistan-Baluchistan, one of Iran’s least developed regions and which shares a long, porous border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, is regularly the scene of clashes between Iranian security forces, rebels from the Baluch minority, radical Sunni groups, and drug traffickers.

This province is home to a large population of the Baluch ethnic minority, which practices Sunni Islam, in a predominantly Shiite Iran. "Three terrorists were killed and two arrested" in the attack that occurred in Saravan, Tasnim news agency specified.

On July 26, at least six people were killed in an attack claimed by Jaish al-Adl against a justice building in the same region. In October 2024, an attack on law enforcement officers killed 10 police officers, one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.