Hezbollah convoys: The army ready to act against any ‘breach of civil peace,’ 7 protesters arrested

The Lebanese Army stated on Saturday that it will tolerate no violation “of security or civil peace,” nor any road closures, in response to demonstrations the previous evening by Hezbollah supporters protesting the government’s decision to disarm the party-militia by the end of the year. A source within the army also confirmed that seven people were briefly arrested on the sidelines of the convoys.

In a statement, the troops mentioned “the exceptional challenges Lebanon is currently facing,” including daily Israeli attacks and the “delicate security situation.” In this context, it denounced “manipulated” videos circulated online and calls to demonstrate “aimed at fueling tensions between citizens,” warning against “any action whose consequences could be unpredictable.”

The army proceeds with arrests

“While respecting peaceful freedom of expression, the army will tolerate no violation of security or civil peace, no roadblocks, nor any violation of public or private property,” the statement added, calling on all parties to “act responsibly” and promote “unity and solidarity.”

Although the statement gave no information on arrests during the convoys the previous day, a military source confirmed to our publication that seven people were briefly detained during the protests and then released. Several videos circulating on social media and verified by L’Orient Today showed protesters presumed to be Hezbollah supporters being arrested Friday night by soldiers in various regions. Some footage notably shows arrests on the newly renamed ‘Ziad Rahbani Highway,’ formerly known as the ex-Syrian dictator Hafez al-Assad Highway, renamed Tuesday.

The government of Nawaf Salam announced Tuesday that it had tasked the army with preparing a plan to implement the disarmament of militias, including Hezbollah, before the end of the year. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the cabinet approved the “objectives” defined in the roadmap proposed by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to ensure proper implementation of the ceasefire agreement. This agreement came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, after 13 months of war between Hezbollah and Israel, but is violated almost daily by the Israeli state, which continues to occupy five points in southern Lebanon and attack several regions of the country. At the same time, Tel Aviv accuses Hezbollah of seeking to rebuild its infrastructure south of the Litani River. The “Barrack plan” envisions the disarmament of Hezbollah and other armed groups by the end of the year, along with a series of other measures, such as implementing reforms, supporting the Lebanese army, and delimiting borders with Syria and Israel.





The protests on Thursday and Friday nights against this plan took the form of dozens of motorcycle convoys whose drivers and passengers, waving Hezbollah’s yellow flags, traveled through various areas of the country, notably the southern suburbs of Beirut.

On Friday, Hezbollah’s motorcycle convoys attempted to reach the road leading to the Baabda Presidential Palace but were stopped at several army checkpoints deployed in the area.

'Humiliation and submission to an American directive'

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Saturday, Deputy Head of Hezbollah’s Political Council and former minister Mahmoud Qamati criticized the government's decision.

“The government’s decision to restrict arms to the State is a humiliation and submission to an American directive,” criticized Mr. Comati, who believed it “will neither be adopted nor implemented.” “We are studying our options regarding whether or not to remain in the government” for ministers affiliated with the group, he added.

The four Shiite ministers present at the meeting — three of whom come from the Hezbollah-Amal coalition — left the room when discussions turned to the American document. Hezbollah had previously called on the government to reverse its decision made on Tuesday.