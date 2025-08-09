The ICC makes public an arrest warrant issued against a Libyan militiaman

The International Criminal Court (ICC) unsealed on Friday an arrest warrant issued against a member of a Libyan militia accused of war crimes, including murder and torture between 2016 and 2017.

The Court stated in a press release that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that Saif Suleiman Sneidel was responsible for war crimes, including murders, torture and “attacks on human dignity.”

The Prosecutor’s Office, which issued the sealed warrant in November 2020, said it had found “reasonable grounds to believe that Sneidel participated in three executions” during which “a total of 23 people were killed.”

‘Creating the necessary momentum for arrest’

The crimes allegedly took place in Benghazi or its surroundings, in eastern Libya, roughly between June 3, 2016, and July 17, 2017. The Prosecutor’s Office specified that the arrest warrant against Sneidel had been issued under seal to “maximize the chances of arrest” and minimize risks to the criminal investigation.

“For this reason, no details of the request or the arrest warrant could be provided until now,” the statement said. “We hope to create the necessary momentum for the arrest and surrender of Sneidel,” explained Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan.

The ICC, seated in The Hague, is now able to discuss issues related to a potential arrest with States, the United Nations Security Council, and the international community, she added.

Group 50

Sneidel is a suspected member of Group 50, a sub-unit of the Al-Saiqa brigade, which was led by Libyan commander Mahmoud Mustafa Busayf el-Werfalli, who died in 2021. Before his death, el-Werfalli was subject to two ICC arrest warrants for 8 executions in Benghazi, three of which, according to the prosecution, Sneidel participated in.

“The Prosecution alleges that Sneidel was a close collaborator of Al-Werfalli and played a leading role alongside him within the Al-Saiqa Brigade,” the press release said.

The Court also confirmed that another Libyan suspect, Khaled Mohamed Ali el-Hishri, was arrested by German authorities on July 16, 2025, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC has been investigating crimes committed in Libya since 2011. This North African country has experienced years of instability marked by militia violence and government fractures since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011 during the so-called Arab Spring uprising.