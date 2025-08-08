Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ASTRONOMY

The Perseids meteor shower lights up Lebanese sky again

The meteor shower is expected to peak during the night of August 12-13, according to NASA.

L'OLJ / By Yara Sarkis, 08 August 2025 17:40,

The Perseids meteor shower lights up Lebanese sky again

Meteors from the Perseid meteor shower streak across a partly cloudy sky above Inyo National Forest in Bishop, California, in 2024. (Credit: NASA/Preston Dyches.)

From Aug. 11 to 13, turn your eyes to the sky for one of the year’s most spectacular meteor displays: the Perseids. Named after the constellation Perseus, these meteors will streak across the sky between midnight and dawn.While the annual event lasts for most of the month, it will reach its peak on the night of Aug. 12-13. According to NASA, the Perseids are part of the debris stream from the Swift-Tuttle comet, discovered in the 19th century. The comet takes 133 years to complete one orbit around the sun and produces what is considered the most significant meteor shower of the year. Missed this? Where to camp this summer in Lebanon Known for their speed and brightness, Perseid meteors often leave long, luminous and colorful trails as they burn through Earth’s atmosphere. NASA says it is one of the most plentiful meteor showers of...
