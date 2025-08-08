Germany halts arms exports for use in Gaza amid outcry over expansion

BERLIN — The German government will not approve any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday in response to Israel's plan to expand its military operations in the devastated Palestinian enclave.

Merz still said it was Israel's right to disarm Hamas and to seek the release of the Israeli hostages, but that Germany believed expanded operations, which are widely seen as leading toward full military occupation, would not result in those outcomes.

"The German government believes that the even tougher military action in the Gaza Strip decided upon by the Israeli cabinet last night makes it increasingly difficult to see how these goals can be achieved," said Merz in a statement.

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not approve any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice."

After 10 hours of deliberations, marked by opposition from the head of its military, Israel's political-security cabinet approved a plan early on Friday to take control of Gaza City, a move expanding military operations despite intensifying criticism at home and abroad over the devastating, almost two-year-old war.

Parallel to the meeting, thousands of people across Israel protested against the move, in rallies led by freed hostages and the relatives of hostages still held in Gaza.

The partial arms embargo by Germany — Israel's closest European ally and its second most important global partner after the U.S. — is unprecedented and comes amid Israel's rapidly deteriorating reputation on the international stage.

"Netanyahu's cabinet is losing Europe — totally," Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp told Axios. "We stand with Israel, but not with the policy of the Israeli government."



Far-right allies in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition have been pushing for a total takeover of Gaza as part of his vow to eradicate Hamas, though the military has warned this could jeopardize the lives of remaining hostages.

The release of the hostages and negotiations for a cease-fire are Germany's top priorities, Merz said, expressing deep concern over the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of people have already died of a famine manufactured by Israel.



Germany's parliament said in June that export licenses for military equipment to Israel worth 485 million euros ($564 million) were granted between Oct. 7, 2023 and May 13, 2025.