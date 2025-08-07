Gaza sees highest monthly number of acute malnutrition cases, says WHO

GENEVA — Gaza has seen its highest monthly figure of acute malnutrition in children, with hunger-related deaths rising in the enclave, the Director General of the World Health Organization said on Thursday amid Israel's suffocating blockade, which has induced a man-made famine in the Strip.

"In July, nearly 12,000 children under five years were identified as having acute malnutrition in Gaza, the highest monthly figure ever recorded," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said from WHO's headquarters in Geneva.

At least 99 people have died, including 64 adults and 35 children, including 29 below 5-years old since the start of this year to July 29, Tedros said.

Some 2,500 of those children are suffering from severe malnutrition, according to the WHO.

"The overall volume of nutrition supplies remains completely insufficient to prevent further deterioration," said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for the occupied Palestinian Territory via video link. "The market needs to be flooded. There needs to be dietary diversity,"