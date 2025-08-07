Money laundering: Cabinet takes measures to remove Lebanon from FATF gray list

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google While all eyes were on the issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament, for which the government set a timeline and a deadline at the end of 2025, it also took a significant step on money laundering and terrorism financing by approving, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, amendments to Law No. 44 of Nov. 24, 2015. The draft law, aimed at removing Lebanon from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list, which it has been on since October 2024, was immediately referred to Parliament for review. Catch up on Tuesday's meeting A ‘grave sin’: Hezbollah and Amal lash out at government, without severing ties Lawyers and waqf (religious endowment) obligationsSeveral provisions of the current law were amended to broaden its scope and toughen penalties, which had previously been more akin to minor infractions, to make them more proportionate and deterrent.The...

