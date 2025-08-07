Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
EXPLAINER

Money laundering: Cabinet takes measures to remove Lebanon from FATF gray list

Several provisions of the current law were amended to broaden the law’s scope and enhance the penalties.

L'OLJ / By Mounir YOUNES, 07 August 2025 17:04,

Lire cet article en Français
Money laundering: Cabinet takes measures to remove Lebanon from FATF gray list

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam speaking to the press after a Cabinet session on Aug. 5, 2025. (Credit: Lebanese Presidency)

While all eyes were on the issue of Hezbollah’s disarmament, for which the government set a timeline and a deadline at the end of 2025, it also took a significant step on money laundering and terrorism financing by approving, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, amendments to Law No. 44 of Nov. 24, 2015. The draft law, aimed at removing Lebanon from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list, which it has been on since October 2024, was immediately referred to Parliament for review. Catch up on Tuesday's meeting A ‘grave sin’: Hezbollah and Amal lash out at government, without severing ties Lawyers and waqf (religious endowment) obligationsSeveral provisions of the current law were amended to broaden its scope and toughen penalties, which had previously been more akin to minor infractions, to make them more proportionate and deterrent.The...
