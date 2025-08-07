Haykal in UK: Support for army as ‘only legitimate defender of Lebanon’

Army Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal wrapped up a visit to the U.K. during which he took part in the “Dragon Group,” a British initiative aimed at bringing together defense chiefs from various Middle Eastern countries, which was held in Scotland this year, according to a statement from the British Embassy in Beirut.

During his visit, the statement continued, “Gen. Haykal met with the British Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, and the defense chiefs of the entire Middle East.” “Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, regional security and the UK’s continued support for the Lebanese Army as the sole legitimate defender of Lebanon,” the statement added.

The embassy recalled that since 2009, “the U.K. has provided more than £161 million [around $216 million] to support Lebanon’s security institutions, including £106 million [$142.2 million] in direct support to the army in the form of training, equipment and infrastructure.”