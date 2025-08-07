Army arrests 2 men suspected of assault on officers in Sour

The Lebanese Army command announced Thursday that the troops arrested two men in Sour (southern Lebanon) the previous day, suspected of involvement in an assault against officers in the city, without specifying the date of the incident.

"On Aug. 6, 2025, as part of the pursuit of individuals involved in an assault against army officers and the Directorate General of General Security — which resulted in injuries at the time, in the city of Sour — the army's intelligence services managed to arrest Lebanese citizens H.A. and H.F., suspected of taking part in this assault," the army stated in its release.

The army also noted that one of its patrols, "in cooperation with General Security, raided the home of the citizen H.H. in the Hosh area of Sour, suspected of having helped the two attackers flee." The soldiers seized a quantity of military weapons and ammunition, as well as military equipment, at the suspect's house.

The detainees were handed over to the judiciary along with the seized weapons, and "the investigation is ongoing to arrest the other suspects in this case," the army added.

This operation comes a day after another significant army operation in the Sharouneh neighborhood of Baalbeck, during which three of the biggest drug traffickers in the Bekaa and Lebanon were killed, including the notorious "Abu Salleh," who was accused of killing a soldier several years ago.

These army actions are taking place in a particular political context, as the government of Nawaf Salam decided last Tuesday to assign the military the task of drafting a plan to disarm all armed groups in Lebanon by the end of the year, including Hezbollah, in order to ensure a monopoly of weapons in the hands of the state. Both Baalbeck and Sour are strongholds of the Shiite Amal-Hezbollah alliance.