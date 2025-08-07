Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON

Iran's Quds Force deputy commander says Hezbollah will never be disarmed


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 07 August 2025 17:19,

A Hezbollah flag planted on the ruins of a building bombed by Israel, in Hermel, in the Bekaa, in November 2024. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)

BEIRUT — The deputy commander of the Quds Force for Iranian Coordination, Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, said that Hezbollah would "never be disarmed," in comments reported on Thursday by the Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"The weapons of 'the Resistance' and the Lebanese people are the means of defending their land, and 'the Resistance' will never be disarmed," Masjedi is quoted as saying.

Masjedi's comments, which refer to Hezbollah's weapons, come two days after the Lebanese government announced it was mandating the Lebanese Army to draw up a plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year.

"American-Zionist axis will not succeed in disarming 'the Resistance,'" Masjedi insisted.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran will support any decision taken by Hezbollah in response to Cabinet's disarmament plan.

According to a comment that was reported by local media outlets but not mentioned in the transcript of the interview on the Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi also said that the plan to disarm Hezbollah “is doomed to failure."

In reaction to Araghchi's comments, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that they could "constitute a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, unity, and stability."

