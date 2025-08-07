Oussama Rahbani: We have prepared something absolutely crazy for Baalbeck!
On the eve of the immersive show “Hakabat, Stages,” which he is directing and in which Hiba Tawaji will perform among the columns of Baalbeck, the musician, composer and producer spoke exclusively with L’Orient-Le Jour.
The musician, composer, and producer Oussama Rahbani. (Credit: The Baalbeck Festival)
Son of the great Mansour Rahbani, it would be reductive to confine Oussama Rahbani to his family heritage alone. Beyond his family tree, and throughout a career he has forged for himself, this demanding and prolific musician, composer and producer has become one of the pillars of the contemporary Lebanese music scene. Among his most notable achievements, he is credited with discovering and launching Hiba Tawaji, whose vocal power is matched only by the place she now holds in the local and international arts scene. On Friday, Aug. 8, and Saturday, Aug. 9, he will propel the singer to new heights with the immersive show "Hakabat, Stages" (which can be translated as "stages"), presented as part of the Baalbeck Festival. An event he himself describes as “something we have never seen before, neither here nor abroad,”...
