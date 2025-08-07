Georges Hobeika brings out 'the beauty of chaos'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google How can one not think of the "New Order" and "Constructive Chaos," two very American notions mainly centered on the Middle East? Would Georges Hobeika, working in tandem with his son Jad — co-creative director of the house since 2022 — deliver, under the title "The New Order," a couture collection tinged with politics? Certainly not. In the fashion industry, hot-button topics are not addressed. But ignoring the realities of a rapidly changing world is also a sin of denial. Lebanon, home to the house, emerging from a particularly destructive war, is in itself a stark reminder of reality. For all Lebanese designers, the contrast is immense between the hushed secrecy of the workshops and the surrounding chaos. For the house of Georges Hobeika, under the eye of Jad — a thirty-something attuned to the values of...

How can one not think of the "New Order" and "Constructive Chaos," two very American notions mainly centered on the Middle East? Would Georges Hobeika, working in tandem with his son Jad — co-creative director of the house since 2022 — deliver, under the title "The New Order," a couture collection tinged with politics? Certainly not. In the fashion industry, hot-button topics are not addressed. But ignoring the realities of a rapidly changing world is also a sin of denial. Lebanon, home to the house, emerging from a particularly destructive war, is in itself a stark reminder of reality. For all Lebanese designers, the contrast is immense between the hushed secrecy of the workshops and the surrounding chaos. For the house of Georges Hobeika, under the eye of Jad — a thirty-something attuned to the...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in