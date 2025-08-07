Cabinet meeting on monopoly of arms begins in Baabda | Live

U.S. President Donald Trump said it was very important to him that all “Middle Eastern countries adhere to the Abraham Accords,” according to Reuters.
In 2020, the Abraham Accords, negotiated by Donald Trump during his first term, led to the normalization of relations between several Arab countries, including Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.
Israeli minister announces reconstruction of settlement in occupied West Bank
Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced Thursday that the Sa-Nur settlement in the West Bank — evacuated by Israel in 2005 — will be rebuilt, according to AFP.
“We are correcting the sin of the expulsion,” said Smotrich, who accompanied a group of families preparing to resettle the ruins of the northern West Bank outpost. “Even back then, we knew that even if the expulsion sadly happened, one day we would return to every place we were driven out of. That includes Gaza, and it’s even more true here,” he added.
Cabinet convenes in Baabda
The Cabinet meeting has started in Baabda Presidential Palace. Of the Hezbollah-Amal ministers, only Yassine Jaber (Finance, Amal) is absent.
Cabinet meets on state weapons monopoly
As the Cabinet meets to continue discussing the state’s exclusive control over arms, ministers Tamara Elzein (Amal, Environment), Mohammad Haidar (Hezbollah, Labor), and Rakan Nasreddine (Hezbollah, Health) have arrived at Baabda Presidential Palace, according to our reporter on site.
Before the session began, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held a private meeting, the presidency announced. Earlier in the day, the president told Saudi outlet Al-Hadath that today’s session would “finalize decision-making on the weapons monopoly.”
Gaza: The head of the Israeli army says he will continue to speak “without fear,” reports AFP.
The Lebanese Army recovered two defective Israeli drones in Yaroun, in the district of Bint Jbeil, in southern Lebanon, according to our correspondent.
He specifies that these are two robotic drones, which means that they are remotely piloted to carry out missions such as detonating mines or surveilling locations.
Flotilla off the coast of Gaza to demand release of hostages
The families of Israeli hostages boarded several boats this morning and set sail for the coast of the Gaza Strip in order to get “as close as possible” to their loved ones held captive by Hamas, according to an AFP videographer on board one of the boats.
“Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! We need all the international help we can get to rescue the hostages,” said Yehouda Cohen, the father of a hostage and a member of the group that set sail from the Israeli port of Ashkelon, on the northern border of the Gaza Strip, and was joined at sea by several other boats.
Four new deaths due to starvation, malnutrition in Gaza
Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have recorded four new deaths “due to starvation and malnutrition in the last 24 hours,” Al Jazeera reported, citing the enclave's Health Ministry. This brings the total number of starvation-related deaths to 197, including 96 children.
“The latest victim of starvation is a two-year-old girl who died in the al-Mawassi area,” near Khan Younis, the channel reported.
Famine, displacement, killings in Gaza 'very much resemble' genocide: Senior European official
A senior European Union official told Politico that famine, displacement and killings in Gaza “very much resemble” genocide. According to the newspaper, this is one of the “strongest condemnations of Israel by Brussels since the start of the war.”
European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera emphasized: "What we are seeing is a population being targeted, killed, and condemned to starve. A population is confined, homeless — their homes destroyed — without food, water, or medicine — denied access — and subjected to bombing and shooting even when trying to obtain humanitarian aid. All humanity is absent, and no witnesses are allowed. She added: “If this is not genocide, it very much resembles the definition used to express its meaning.”
Ribera also said that the EU should consider suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which is the basis of their trade and economic relations.
Israeli strikes targeted Hezbollah weapons, construction equipment: Army
Commenting on this series of strikes, the Israeli army said, through its Arabic-speaking spokesman Avichay Adraee, that it had attacked “Hezbollah targets, including weapons warehouses, a missile launch pad,” and “construction equipment intended for the reconstruction of terrorist infrastructure.”
Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon last night killed 1 person
The Lebanese Health Ministry and our local correspondent reported one death in the series of 20 Israeli nighttime strikes on southern Lebanon.
According to our correspondent, the victim was a Syrian worker who was maintaining construction equipment in a garage that was hit by an Israeli missile.
23 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since dawn
At least 23 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombings on Gaza since the early hours of the day, according to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera. Among the casualties, at least six Palestinians were killed in a strike on a tent in the al-Mawassi area, west of Khan Younis.
Earlier, 17 other people were killed in the besieged enclave, according to the Qatari media outlet.
Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains 'very serious': European official
The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains “very serious,” an EU official told Reuters after EU foreign policy and humanitarian aid officials briefed member countries last night on the progress of an agreement reached last month with Israel to facilitate humanitarian access to Gaza.
The official noted that there had been “some positive developments” regarding fuel deliveries, the reopening of some roads, an upward trend in the number of trucks entering the enclave daily, and the repair of some vital infrastructure.
However, he added that “significant obstacles continue to hamper humanitarian operations and the delivery of aid to Gaza, including the lack of a secure operating environment that would allow for the large-scale distribution of aid.”
