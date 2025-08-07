Cabinet meeting on monopoly of arms begins in Baabda | Live

Famine, displacement, killings in Gaza 'very much resemble' genocide: Senior European official

A senior European Union official told Politico that famine, displacement and killings in Gaza “very much resemble” genocide. According to the newspaper, this is one of the “strongest condemnations of Israel by Brussels since the start of the war.”

European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera emphasized: "What we are seeing is a population being targeted, killed, and condemned to starve. A population is confined, homeless — their homes destroyed — without food, water, or medicine — denied access — and subjected to bombing and shooting even when trying to obtain humanitarian aid. All humanity is absent, and no witnesses are allowed. She added: “If this is not genocide, it very much resembles the definition used to express its meaning.”

Ribera also said that the EU should consider suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which is the basis of their trade and economic relations.