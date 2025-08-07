'Israel blew up the port,' says Zeaiter, points to 'responsibility' of Lebanese Army

MP and former Public Works Minister Ghazi Zeaiter on Wednesday rejected all accusations against him regarding the Beirut Port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, saying that they were "above all political and media-related, not judicial," according to comments made during an interview and reported by the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

A member of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's Amal Movement, Zeaiter stated in particular that "Israel blew up the port" and that "heavy responsibility lies with the Lebanese Army," referring to its role in authorizing the entry of dangerous materials into the port, notably ammonium nitrate, which would later cause the explosion.

During the interview, Zeaiter said he remained convinced Israel was behind the port explosion. "Israel bombed the port," he insisted, claiming that "some people saw Israeli planes in the sky and the destruction is reminiscent of recent Israeli military operations."

Residents had reported hearing the sound of planes seconds before the blast, others describing a whistling noise similar to that of a jet engine, but the director of Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based investigative journalism group, recently told L’Orient-Le Jour that while it is possible, no evidence supports this theory, with other experts pointing out that the fire preceding the explosion could have produced sounds similar to those of fighter jets.

'A military intelligence authorization'

While refusing to name those responsible, "out of respect for the blood of the port's martyrs and the tears of their families," Zeaiter stated: "A great responsibility lies with the Lebanese Army," arguing that "the entry of ammonium nitrate or any dangerous material requires authorization from military intelligence."

"Even the public works minister needs the permission of military intelligence and security agencies to visit and inspect the port," he added.

Zeaiter has repeatedly refused to appear before investigative judge Tarek Bitar, who summoned him as a suspect in the investigation into the explosion. The magistrate was forced to suspend his investigations in January 2023, faced with hostility from much of the political class, particularly Hezbollah, and a series of complaints filed against him. He resumed his investigation at the beginning of 2025, questioning several former officials, including former Prime Minister Hassan Diab and former Interior Minister Nohad Mashnouq.

The disaster, one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions ever recorded, devastated much of the Lebanese capital, killing 235 people and injuring 7,500. The blast was preceded by a fire in a port warehouse where tons of ammonium nitrate had been improperly stored, despite numerous warnings addressed to the highest authorities, now accused of negligence. Zeaiter was serving as minister of public works and transport in 2014, at the time the ammonium nitrate was offloaded, apparently delivered by a ship sailing under a Russian flag.

For the first time, he revealed documents received during his term, including "a letter from the Russian embassy on the poor conditions of Russian sailors aboard the ship," as well as another letter from the Ukrainian embassy questioning the non-execution of a judicial decision by Judge Jad Maalouf ordering the ship to be refloated. In both cases, he insisted that "the necessary measures had been taken."

'I exercised my legitimate right to defend myself'

"Judge Sawan had raised suspicions concerning 12 ministers and four prime ministers, but he only sent a letter to the speaker to report suspicions against Diab, MPs Zeaiter and Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as former minister Youssef Fenianos," Zeaiter said. "That's when doubts arose about the politicization of the case. I exercised my legitimate right to defend myself."

Zeaiter also stated that "Judge Tarek Bitar provided guarantees to Abbas Ibrahim (former director of General Security), Nohad Mashnouq and Hassan Diab, assuring them they would not be detained if they appeared before him. A similar offer was sent to me through a lawyer: to appear and present all the evidence and documents in my possession, without being arrested." Zeaiter said he "declined Bitar's offer, because it contradicts legal procedures," noting that he had already filed a request to recuse this judge and that his prosecution should fall under parliamentary jurisdiction.

He also said that after the indictment decided by Judge Sawan, he visited Berri, who told him: "If I knew that you and MP Ali Hassan Khalil were responsible, I would have been the first to hold you accountable. I protect the Constitution, not individuals."

Zeaiter stated that Berri requested a parliamentary session devoted to the issue of lifting immunity for sitting MPs, following a petition signed by 26 MPs. However, a quorum was not reached, as most parliamentary blocs were absent. Asked what he would do in the event of an official conviction, he replied: "We’ll see when the time comes."

This artilce was originally published in French in L'Orient-Le Jour.