Who is Daniella Weiss? The far-right Zionist who wants to colonize Gaza

Nicknamed "the godmother of the Israeli settlement movement," the septuagenarian has been sanctioned by Canada and the United Kingdom.

By Lisa GOURSAUD, 06 August 2025 17:48,

Who is Daniella Weiss? The far-right Zionist who wants to colonize Gaza

Daniella Weiss, far-right Israeli Zionist, on a hill overlooking the besieged Gaza Strip, July 30, 2025. (Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP.)

On July 30, several far-right Israeli ministers and lawmakers asked Defense Minister Israel Katz for permission to visit northern Gaza — heavily damaged in the war against Hamas — to "explore the possibilities of settlement."The "visit" would be organized by Nachala, a far-right Israeli movement leading the call for colonization. Its slogan, "20 years later, we are returning to the Gaza Strip," refers to the 2005 Israeli disengagement ordered by then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, which removed 21 settlements established since Israel occupied the enclave in 1967.Meaning both "heritage" and "homeland" in Hebrew, Nachala ardently advocates for the annexation of Gaza and the West Bank, led by Daniella Weiss, 79, a far-right Zionist. If you haven't yet, you must check out: Diaries from Gaza...
