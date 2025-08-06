Diaries from Gaza: 'This isn’t help — it’s cruelty repackaged as assistance'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.The only way to access aid in Gaza right now is to risk your life. That’s not an exaggeration — it’s our daily reality. But I would rather die hungry than ask my husband to go out in search of food. I couldn’t bear the thought of losing him over a sack of flour.For months, Gaza was under total blockade. Nothing came in: no food, no fuel, no medicine. Then, suddenly, Israel announced that aid would be allowed to enter. It sounded like a lifeline, but it quickly proved to be another layer of torment. More on this Airdropping aid, a false solution for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Now, aid enters Gaza in three ways: through...

Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.The only way to access aid in Gaza right now is to risk your life. That’s not an exaggeration — it’s our daily reality. But I would rather die hungry than ask my husband to go out in search of food. I couldn’t bear the thought of losing him over a sack of flour.For months, Gaza was under total blockade. Nothing came in: no food, no fuel, no medicine. Then, suddenly, Israel announced that aid would be allowed to enter. It sounded like a lifeline, but it quickly proved to be another layer of torment. More on this Airdropping aid, a false solution for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Now, aid enters Gaza in three ways: through...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in