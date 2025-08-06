Diaries from Gaza: 'This isn’t help — it’s cruelty repackaged as assistance'
As Israel continues its onslaught and restricts humanitarian aid from reaching the Gaza Strip, Noor describes how chaos, hunger and danger have turned food distribution into a deadly scramble for survival.
Palestinians wait in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip during an airdrop mission above the Israel-besieged Palestinian territory on August 5, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.The only way to access aid in Gaza right now is to risk your life. That’s not an exaggeration — it’s our daily reality. But I would rather die hungry than ask my husband to go out in search of food. I couldn’t bear the thought of losing him over a sack of flour.For months, Gaza was under total blockade. Nothing came in: no food, no fuel, no medicine. Then, suddenly, Israel announced that aid would be allowed to enter. It sounded like a lifeline, but it quickly proved to be another layer of torment. More on this Airdropping aid, a false solution for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Now, aid enters Gaza in three ways: through...
